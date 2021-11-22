5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Harbor Custom Development

The Trade: Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

(NASDAQ: HCDI) Director Dennis Andrew Wong acquired a total of 7500 shares at an average price of $2.23. To acquire these shares, it cost $16,750.00. What’s Happening: Harbor Custom Development, last week, posted Q3 EPS of $0.21.

Harbor Custom Development, last week, posted Q3 EPS of $0.21. What Harbor Custom Development Does: Harbor Custom Development Inc is a real estate development company. It is engaged in the land development cycle including, land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Venus Concept

The Trade :

: (NASDAQ: VERO) CEO Domenic Serafino acquired a total of 17000 shares at an average price of $1.48. The insider spent $25,110.70 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Venus Concept recently said its Q3 sales increased 19% Y/Y to $24.6 million.

: Venus Concept recently said its Q3 sales increased 19% Y/Y to $24.6 million. What Venus Concept Does: Venus Concept Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic technologies and related practice enhancement services.

iCoreConnect

The Trade :

: (OTC: ICCT) CEO and President Robert P McDermott acquired a total of 103310 shares at an average price of $0.14. To acquire these shares, it cost $14,263.40. What’s Happening : The company recently reported a 158% year-over-year surge in quarterly revenue.

: The company recently reported a 158% year-over-year surge in quarterly revenue. What iCoreConnect Does: iCoreConnect Inc develops and markets secure cloud-based HIPAA compliant software services focused on compliance, workflow/productivity, and electronic health records systems.

FlexShopper

The Trade :

: (NASDAQ: FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired a total of 72764 shares shares at an average price of $2.33. The insider spent $169,622.68 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The company, last week, posted mixed quarterly results.

: The company, last week, posted mixed quarterly results. What FlexShopper Does: FlexShopper Inc operates as a holding company in the United States, is engaged in providing certain types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and providing lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

CASI Pharmaceuticals