Female Worker Sues Elon Musk-Led Tesla For Rampant Sexual Harassment
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2021 2:53pm   Comments
Female Worker Sues Elon Musk-Led Tesla For Rampant Sexual Harassment

According to a lawsuit filed by a woman who works in Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Fremont, California factory, the company's female employees face "rampant sexual harassment."

Jessica Barraza, who was hired as a production associate in 2018, said in a lawsuit filed this week that she was subjected to constant harassment at the factory, including catcalling and inappropriate physical touching.

When she complained to supervisors and human resources, they failed to take action, according to Barraza.

In the lawsuit, Barraza says, "She was subject to vulgar comments about her body, was propositioned by a supervisory lead over text message and was frequently touched inappropriately by co-workers, who she alleges brushed up against her backside multiple times a week."

The lawsuit claims "rampant sexual harassment at Tesla," alleging "nightmarish conditions" and a factory floor that "more resembles a crude, archaic construction site or frat house than a cutting-edge company in the heart of the progressive San Francisco Bay Area."

In October, the company was ordered to pay $137 million to a former contractor at the same plant, who alleged he was subjected to racial harassment as part of a hostile work environment. 

Tesla is now challenging that award.

In August, Tesla paid a former Black employee more than $1 million after an arbitrator ruled that the automaker failed to stop supervisors from using the "N-word" at a company manufacturing facility in California.

Related Link: Musk Is Hands-On: After Server Outage Worldwide, Tesla CEO Confirms Tesla App Is Back Online

