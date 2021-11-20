Musk Is Hands-On: After Server Outage Worldwide, Tesla CEO Confirms Tesla App Is Back Online

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) app experienced a server outage Friday night that left some owners locked out of their cars. The issue which affected users worldwide and was brought to the attention of CEO Elon Musk and like a true firefighter, he was there to listen to complaints and provide updates on the resolution.

What Happened: Even as Tesla owners from North America began reporting the issue, one customer in South Korea tweeted that he was experiencing a "500 server error" while trying to connect to his Model 3 on his iOS app in Seoul.

I'm experiencing 500 server error to connect my @tesla Model 3 on my iOS app in Seoul, S.Korea. Seems like this is a worldwide issue. @elonmusk — Jaehwan Cho 조재환 (@hohocho) November 19, 2021

Musk responded within minutes, saying the issue is being checked.

About 5 hours later, Musk replied saying the server should be coming back online now. The Tesla chief said the issue may have to do with the team accidentally increasing "the verbosity" of network traffic. He also apologized and indicated that measures are being taken to ensure this doesn't happen again.

Should be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic. Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn't happen again. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2021

Several others tweeted about hardships they were facing because of the issue. Some owners said the server outage had thrown their plans for the night into disarray.

Why It's Important: Tesla owners have access to many vehicle features through the mobile Tesla app. The outage may have to do with a new update to the mobile app earlier this week, the Electrek reported. "Tesla has been having issues with these new features for buyers that integrate into their own system," the report said, citing a source.

Tesla shares closed Friday's session up 3.71% at $1,137.06.

