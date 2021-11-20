 Skip to main content

Musk Is Hands-On: After Server Outage Worldwide, Tesla CEO Confirms Tesla App Is Back Online
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2021 11:02am   Comments
Share:
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) app experienced a server outage Friday night that left some owners locked out of their cars. The issue which affected users worldwide and was brought to the attention of CEO Elon Musk and like a true firefighter, he was there to listen to complaints and provide updates on the resolution.

What Happened: Even as Tesla owners from North America began reporting the issue, one customer in South Korea tweeted that he was experiencing a "500 server error" while trying to connect to his Model 3 on his iOS app in Seoul.

Musk responded within minutes, saying the issue is being checked.

Related Link: Tesla Gets A New Street-High Price Target; 'EV Maker Now Looks More Scaled Up Than Most OEMs'

About 5 hours later, Musk replied saying the server should be coming back online now. The Tesla chief said the issue may have to do with the team accidentally increasing "the verbosity" of network traffic. He also apologized and indicated that measures are being taken to ensure this doesn't happen again.

Several others tweeted about hardships they were facing because of the issue. Some owners said the server outage had thrown their plans for the night into disarray.

Why It's Important: Tesla owners have access to many vehicle features through the mobile Tesla app. The outage may have to do with a new update to the mobile app earlier this week, the Electrek reported. "Tesla has been having issues with these new features for buyers that integrate into their own system," the report said, citing a source.

Tesla shares closed Friday's session up 3.71% at $1,137.06.

Related Link: Tesla Now Offers A Gift Card Option In Elon Musk's And The Internet's Favorite Numbers: $69 And $420

Posted-In: electric vehiclesNews Best of Benzinga

