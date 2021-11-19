Kornit Digital Prices Equity Offering By Company, Amazon Affiliate At 2.6% Discount
- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) priced an upsized public offering of ~2.65 million ordinary shares at $151.00 per share. The offering price represents a ~2.6% discount to the company's November 18 closing price of $155.
- Kornit is offering 1.94 million ordinary shares, and an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is offering 0.70 million ordinary shares. Kornit will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering by Amazon affiliate.
- The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 0.39 million ordinary shares.
- The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021.
- Kornit intends to use the proceeds for future acquisitions, including complementary businesses, technologies, or assets, and general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: KRNT shares closed higher by 5.62% at $155.01 on Thursday.
