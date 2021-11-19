 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kornit Digital Prices Equity Offering By Company, Amazon Affiliate At 2.6% Discount
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Share:
Kornit Digital Prices Equity Offering By Company, Amazon Affiliate At 2.6% Discount
  • Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNTpriced an upsized public offering of ~2.65 million ordinary shares at $151.00 per share. The offering price represents a ~2.6% discount to the company's November 18 closing price of $155.
  • Kornit is offering 1.94 million ordinary shares, and an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is offering 0.70 million ordinary shares. Kornit will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering by Amazon affiliate.
  • The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 0.39 million ordinary shares.
  • The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021.
  • Kornit intends to use the proceeds for future acquisitions, including complementary businesses, technologies, or assets, and general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: KRNT shares closed higher by 5.62% at $155.01 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KRNT)

Recap: Kornit Digital Q3 Earnings
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com