Nvidia Remains Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets; Apple, Tesla And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Friday, while Apple Inc. (NASADQ:AAPL), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Graphics chipmaker Nvidia is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 477 mentions as at press time, followed by exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) with 373 mentions.

Tech giant Apple and electric vehicle market Tesla are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 285 and 267 mentions, respectively.

Apart from Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and electric vehicle maker Rivian, the other stocks trending on the forum include electric vehicle startup Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), Medicare Advantage Insurer Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) and e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Why It Matters: Nvidia reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter and also issued an upbeat forecast on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has raised potential objections to Nvidia’s controversial acquisition of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTC: SFTBY)-owned chip design company Arm, it was reported, citing the Financial Times.

Apple is seeing high interest on the forum after it Bloomberg reported the Tim Cook-led company is looking to speed up the Apple Car project and will focus on full self-driving capabilities rather than limited capabilities.

Alibaba’s shares tumbled more than 11% in Thursday’s session after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter and also issued a below-consensus forecast for fiscal 2022.

Price Action: Nvidia shares closed almost 8.3% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $316.75 and rose 0.9% in the after-hours session to $319.74.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF shares closed 0.3% higher in the regular trading session at $469.73 and further rose less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $470.10.

Apple shares closed almost 2.9% higher in the regular trading session at $157.87, but lost less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $157.75.