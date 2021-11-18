 Skip to main content

Booz Allen Hamilton Partners With US Air Force To Commercialize Platform One
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 3:18pm   Comments
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAHpartnered with the U.S. Air Force to commercialize Platform One's Big Bang product and Iron Bank container hardening services, propelling the delivery of modern, secure mission capabilities at scale.
  • Booz Allen's implementation of Platform One products and services will provide immediate value for clients across the government and industry partners.
  • Organizations throughout the DoD, federal government, and commercial sector will now work with Booz Allen to leverage Platform One's Big Bang product.
  • Booz Allen will also onboard commercial software to the Iron Bank, resulting in DoD-wide reciprocity.
  • "Platform One allows users to rapidly modernize their mission systems with a 90 percent solution on Day One, instead of starting from scratch. This approach significantly reduces the time needed to make critical software updates and deploy new capabilities at the speed of relevance," commented Ki Lee, a Booz Allen VP
  • Price Action: BAH shares are trading lower by 1.78% at $87.24 on the last check Thursday.

