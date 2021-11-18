Facebook Comes Under Scanner For False Climate Ads
- Facebook rebranded Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) advertisers promoted false and misleading claims about climate change on the platform in recent weeks, just as the COP26 conference was getting underway, Reuters reports.
- The conservative media network Newsmax ran an ad on Facebook that called the man-made global warming a "hoax." The ad, which had multiple versions, garnered over 200,000 views.
- In another, conservative commentator Candace Owens said, "apparently we're just supposed to trust our new authoritarian government" on climate science, while a U.S. libertarian think-tank ran an ad on how "modern doomsayers" had been wrongly predicting climate crises for decades.
- Facebook faced immense flak as a whistleblower testified to the Senate how Facebook puts "profits before people."
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.59% at $338.78 on the last check Thursday.
