Facebook Comes Under Scanner For False Climate Ads
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 3:24pm   Comments
  • Facebook rebranded Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) advertisers promoted false and misleading claims about climate change on the platform in recent weeks, just as the COP26 conference was getting underway, Reuters reports.
  • The conservative media network Newsmax ran an ad on Facebook that called the man-made global warming a "hoax." The ad, which had multiple versions, garnered over 200,000 views. 
  • In another, conservative commentator Candace Owens said, "apparently we're just supposed to trust our new authoritarian government" on climate science, while a U.S. libertarian think-tank ran an ad on how "modern doomsayers" had been wrongly predicting climate crises for decades.
  • Facebook faced immense flak as a whistleblower testified to the Senate how Facebook puts "profits before people."
  • Related Content: Facebook Whistleblower Asks Mark Zuckerberg To Resign; Chides The Rebranding
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.59% at $338.78 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

