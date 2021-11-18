 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 2:58am   Comments
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released ay 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 261,000 for the November 13 week from 267,000 in the previous week.
  • The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for November is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 21.4 in November from previous reading of 23.8.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 9:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on e-commerce retail sales for the third quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The index of leading economic indicators for October is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The LEI slowed to an increase of 0.2% in September that fell short of market estimates. Analysts, however, expect October's index rebounding 0.8%.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for November will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

