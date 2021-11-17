Why Moderna's Stock Is Moving Higher Today

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trading higher Wednesday after the company filed for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, a 50 microgram two-dose series of SPIKEVAX, with Health Canada to include children ages six to 11.

Health Canada approved the New Drug Submission for SPIKEVAX for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 12 years of age and older on Sept. 16.

Moderna recently shared new data from a study in children ages 6 years to 11 years. Vaccine efficacy of 100% using the Phase 3 COVE study primary case definition for COVID-19 was observed two weeks after the first dose of SPIKEVAX at the 50 microgram dose level.

Moderna said it plans to submit the data to other regulatory agencies around the world.

"We are encouraged that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the 50 µg dose level helped prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection in children. We plan to submit these data to other regulatory agencies around the world to protect this important younger age population with our COVID-19 vaccine," said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

MRNA Price Action: Moderna has traded as high as $497.49 and as low as $88.61 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 5.12% at $246.27 at time of publication.

Photo: mufidpwt from Pixabay.