Barnes Unveils Corporate Rebrand
- Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) announced a corporate rebrand and launch by unveiling a new visual identity, new website, and refreshed positioning. The new branding will be rolled out globally in the coming weeks.
- Barnes said it is focused on being a global technology-driven company. The new brand identity comes at a crucial time as the organization leverages the Barnes Enterprise System to position itself for the future.
- Price Action: B shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $44.74 on the last check Wednesday.
