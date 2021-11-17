 Skip to main content

Barnes Unveils Corporate Rebrand
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 2:03pm   Comments
Barnes Unveils Corporate Rebrand
  • Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: Bannounced a corporate rebrand and launch by unveiling a new visual identity, new website, and refreshed positioning. The new branding will be rolled out globally in the coming weeks.
  • Barnes said it is focused on being a global technology-driven company. The new brand identity comes at a crucial time as the organization leverages the Barnes Enterprise System to position itself for the future.
  • Price Action: B shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $44.74 on the last check Wednesday.

