Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading lower ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings scheduled for tomorrow before the market open.

The analyst consensus estimate for Alibaba's second-quarter earnings per share is $1.93. The analyst consensus estimate for the company's second-quarter revenues is $32.07 billion.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV. Alibaba operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).

See Also: Why Novavax Shares Are Rising

Alibaba has a 52-week high of $280.61 and a 52-week low of $138.43.