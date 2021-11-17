 Skip to main content

Microsoft, Bayer Collaborate To Develop Digital Agricultural Tools, Capabilities
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY) (OTC: BAYZFcollaborated on new internet-based products aimed at helping farmers and industries tied to agriculture. The financial terms of the arrangement remain undisclosed.
  • Bayer is partnering with Microsoft to develop digital tools and data science capabilities for agricultural businesses and associated industries. 
  • They aim to help startups to global businesses in farming operations, sustainable sourcing, manufacturing, supply-chain improvement, and measuring environmental, social, and governance efforts.
  • Bayer aims to help companies better process satellite imagery and track farm inputs and practices to follow environmental regulations, Bloomberg reports.
  • Bayer has been investing in more sustainable farming research but sees more work needed to optimize the entire food, feed, fuel, and fiber value chain amid a global push to combat climate change.
  • Bayer will also migrate its digital farming core capabilities to the new infrastructure for its customer-facing solutions. 
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.77% at $342.12 on the last check Wednesday.

