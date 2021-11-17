Microsoft, Bayer Collaborate To Develop Digital Agricultural Tools, Capabilities
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY) (OTC: BAYZF) collaborated on new internet-based products aimed at helping farmers and industries tied to agriculture. The financial terms of the arrangement remain undisclosed.
- Bayer is partnering with Microsoft to develop digital tools and data science capabilities for agricultural businesses and associated industries.
- They aim to help startups to global businesses in farming operations, sustainable sourcing, manufacturing, supply-chain improvement, and measuring environmental, social, and governance efforts.
- Bayer aims to help companies better process satellite imagery and track farm inputs and practices to follow environmental regulations, Bloomberg reports.
- Bayer has been investing in more sustainable farming research but sees more work needed to optimize the entire food, feed, fuel, and fiber value chain amid a global push to combat climate change.
- Bayer will also migrate its digital farming core capabilities to the new infrastructure for its customer-facing solutions.
