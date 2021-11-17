 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Berry Inks Contract With PureCycle For Advanced Recycled Material
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 7:28am   Comments
Share:
Berry Inks Contract With PureCycle For Advanced Recycled Material
  • Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) has signed an agreement with PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) for Ultra-Pure Recycled (UPR) advanced recycled resin. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • PureCycle's patented recycling process separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene.
  • The material will be supplied to Berry in summer 2023 for manufacturing at one of ISCC PLUS-certified facilities.
  • Berry expects access to recycled plastic will grow to over 600 million pounds per year by 2025.
  • Price Action: BERY shares closed higher by 1.45% at $69.45 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BERY)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 13, 2021
Berry Global Secures First North America ISCC PLUS Certifications
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com