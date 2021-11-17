Berry Inks Contract With PureCycle For Advanced Recycled Material
- Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) has signed an agreement with PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) for Ultra-Pure Recycled (UPR) advanced recycled resin. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- PureCycle's patented recycling process separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene.
- The material will be supplied to Berry in summer 2023 for manufacturing at one of ISCC PLUS-certified facilities.
- Berry expects access to recycled plastic will grow to over 600 million pounds per year by 2025.
- Price Action: BERY shares closed higher by 1.45% at $69.45 on Tuesday.
