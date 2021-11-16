 Skip to main content

Why Etsy Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 3:33pm   Comments
Shares of several companies in the retail space, including Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) are trading higher following stronger-than-expected October retail sales.

Shares of Etsy are trading higher by 18% in November. The stock has seen marked strength after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results and issued third-quarter guidance on November 3.

Etsy is an American retailer of handmade goods, vintage items, and crafted goods. The business model is based on sellers listing products on Etsy's platform. Etsy's product categories are clothing & accessories, jewelry, craft supplies & tools, wedding accessories & clothing, entertainment items, home & living, vintage items and child & baby goods.

Etsy has a 52-week high of $290.78 and a 52-week low of $120.50.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

