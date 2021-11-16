5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) - P/E: 7.53 Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) - P/E: 9.05 QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) - P/E: 3.89 Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) - P/E: 4.98 GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) - P/E: 5.14

Gilat Satellite Networks looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.01, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Its most recent dividend yield is at 10.13%, which has increased by 4.06% from 6.07% in the previous quarter.

Bel Fuse's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.48, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.64. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.61%, which has increased by 0.27% from 1.34% in the previous quarter.

QIWI has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.6, which has increased by 36.36% compared to Q1, which was 0.44. Its most recent dividend yield is at 12.31%, which has increased by 4.3% from 8.01% in the previous quarter.

Optical Cable saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.45 in Q2 to 0.05 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.45%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.45% in the previous quarter.

GoPro's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.34, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.12. GoPro does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.