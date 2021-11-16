 Skip to main content

Triumph Bags Two-Year Contract From Calidus Aerospace
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 7:22am   Comments
  • Triumph Group Inc's (NYSE: TGI) Triumph Mechanical Solutions facility in Heiligenhaus, Germany, has secured a two-year contract from Calidus Aerospace LLC to design, develop and manufacture the throttle quadrant assembly for the B-250 aircraft. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Triumph developed a complete sub-system solution for Calidus, comprising the engine control, quadrant, and linkages in a single and fully integrated solution.
  • This is Triumph's first award with Calidus, the United Arab Emirates-based manufacturer of the B-250 aircraft.
  • The B-250 aircraft is designed specifically for asymmetric warfare zones and easily adapts to the most difficult terrain and weather conditions.
  • Price Action: TGI shares closed higher by 0.87% at $21.92 on Monday.

