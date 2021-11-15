 Skip to main content

Saudi Fund Ramps Up US Stock Holdings By Adding Alibaba, Walmart
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 3:23pm   Comments
  • The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, almost tripled its holdings of U.S.-listed stocks to $43.45 billion in the third quarter, up from $16 billion, Reuters reports.
  • The fund added shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). Other stocks purchased GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ: GRUB) and Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP).
  • The fund, which manages $430 billion in assets, is at the center of Saudi Arabia's plans to transform the economy by creating new sectors and diversifying revenues away from oil.
  • Related Content: Berkshire's Charlie Munger Boosts Long Position In Alibaba: Report
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.30% at $167.31 on the last check Monday.

