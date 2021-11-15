Saudi Fund Ramps Up US Stock Holdings By Adding Alibaba, Walmart
- The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, almost tripled its holdings of U.S.-listed stocks to $43.45 billion in the third quarter, up from $16 billion, Reuters reports.
- The fund added shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). Other stocks purchased GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ: GRUB) and Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP).
- The fund, which manages $430 billion in assets, is at the center of Saudi Arabia's plans to transform the economy by creating new sectors and diversifying revenues away from oil.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.30% at $167.31 on the last check Monday.
