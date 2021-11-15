 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Rival Lucid Group's Debut Vehicle Named MotorTrend Car Of The Year
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 3:49pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Rival Lucid Group's Debut Vehicle Named MotorTrend Car Of The Year

Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: LCID) Air is making waves within weeks of the commencement of the first deliveries of the luxury sedan.

What Happened: The Lucid Air has won the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the year, the company announced Monday.

The company noted that this is the first instance of a debut product from a new automotive brand winning the prestigious "Golden Calipers."

The luxury sedan emerged the winner from a fray of 24 competitors, including the Daimler AG (Pink: DDAIF)-owned Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Mercedes-Benz EQS, Volkswagen AG (Pink: VWAGY) subsidiary Porsche's Taycan and Honda Motor Co., Ltd.'s (NYSE: HMC) Civic.

"The win affirms Lucid Air as the new EV benchmark, with the most advanced electric powertrain available today—technology wholly designed, developed, and manufactured in-house," Lucid said in a statement.

Six key criteria were used to evaluate the vehicles: efficiency, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence, safety, and performance of the intended function.

Related Link: Why BofA Projects Upside For EV Stocks Tesla, Lucid, Fisker And Nio

Why It's Important: The Lucid Air Dream edition has a 113 kilowatt-hour battery, giving it a 520-mile EPA range, the company had said in September. This compares to the 415-mile for Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S.

"With the longest driving range of any electric vehicle on the market, an EPA estimated 520 miles, and over 1,100 horsepower available, the Lucid Air is a technological tour de force," said MotorTrend Group Head of Editorial, Ed Loh.

Due to miniaturization of Lucid's in-house developed EV powertrain and battery pack, the car has a large and luxurious interior cabin within a beautiful, streamlined exterior design along with a relatively compact footprint.

At last check, Lucid shares were up 1.41% at $44.55.

Related Link: EV Week In Review: Tesla'a Musk Walks The Talk, Nio's Forward

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LCID)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Tough One'
CNBC's Final Trades: Visa, FedEx, Nordstrom And This Auto Major That's Valued Better Than Peers
Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2021
2 Reasons Why Rivian Shares Are Spiking Higher
Stock Index Futures Point to a Higher Open as Equities Cling to a 5-Week Win Streak
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com