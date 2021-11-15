Why Tesla Shares Are Falling
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading lower after CEO Elon Musk sold stock in the company last week.
A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla at prices ranging from $1,021 to $1,045. The total transaction amounted to $1,235,607,329... Read More
Tesla chief Elon Musk also took to Twitter over the weekend to mock Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) after the progressive legislator made yet another social media pronouncement to increase taxes on the ultra-wealthy... Read More
I keep forgetting that you're still alive
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021
Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.
Tesla has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $401.66.
