Why Dollar Tree's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares are trading higher after activist investor Mantle Ridge disclosed a 5.7% active stake in the company. Multiple firms also upgraded the stock and raised their price targets, respectively.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai upgraded Dollar Tree from a Hold rating to a Buy rating and raised the price target from $96 to $148.
- R5 Capital analyst Scott Mushkin upgraded Dollar Tree from a Hold rating to a Buy rating and announced a $171 price target.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Sinisi maintained Dollar Tree with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $95 to $125.
Dollar Tree operates discount stores in the U.S. and Canada, including over 7,800 shops under both its namesake and Family Dollar units. The eponymous chain features branded and private-label goods, generally listed for $1.
DLTR Price Action: Dollar Tree has traded as low as $84.26 over a 52-week period. It's making new 52-week highs Monday.
The stock was up 14% at $128.83 at time of publication.
Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.
Latest Ratings for DLTR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Nov 2021
|R5 Capital
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Nov 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
