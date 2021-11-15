 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 8:16am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares increased by 13.5% to $2.27 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.6 million.
  • Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares rose 6.56% to $120.5. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 billion.
  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares moved upwards by 4.82% to $6.52. The company's market cap stands at $143.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock increased by 4.72% to $12.06. The company's market cap stands at $451.0 million.
  • Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock increased by 4.29% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $15.48. The company's market cap stands at $985.0 million.
Losers

  • Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock declined by 9.1% to $4.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.0 million.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares fell 4.78% to $4.19. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock decreased by 4.5% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $48.1 million.
  • AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock decreased by 3.12% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock fell 2.85% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million.
  • Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) shares decreased by 2.42% to $42.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

