Premier League Nears Sale Of US TV Rights For $2B: FT
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 10:13am   Comments
  • The English Premier League is nearing the sale of its U.S. television rights for about $2 billion, Financial Times reports.
  • ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) and The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)-owned ESPN are among the broadcasters bidding for the rights with Comcast Corp's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBC, the current holder, with second-round bids due on November 18.
  • Premier League will sell all 38 matches in a single block under the deal functional from the 2022-23 season until the 2027-28 season.
  • An increase in the value of its U.S. deal would contrast with the renewal in May of the league's domestic T.V. rights, where Sky, B.T., and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) agreed to roll over the existing £5 billion agreement.
  • NBC has held the U.S. rights to the Premier League since 2013.
  • Premier League matches aired on the flagship NBC network, excluding streaming and sister channels, averaged 879,000 viewers during the 2020-2021 season, up 2% year-on-year.
  • Price Action: VIAC shares traded higher by 3.52% at $36.44 in the market session on the last check Monday.

