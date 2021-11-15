Key Takeaways From Telenor, Google Cloud Collaboration
- Telenor ASA (OTC: TELNF) (OTC: TELNY) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud collaborated to digitalize the Norwegian telecom company's global operations and are exploring ways to offer services to customers jointly.
- The firms will use Google Cloud's services to boost Telenor's IT and network and collaborate to provide Telenor's customers with digital tools.
- Oslo-based Telenor serves 172 million customers.
- With networks increasingly reliant on software, Telenor needs to build a cloud-based business, and Google's abilities in providing data management knowledge, machine learning, and artificial intelligence make it a good fit, CEO Sigve Brekke said, Reuters reports.
- Among the first services, the two envisage jointly providing a platform to help small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) transform to digital operations.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.63% at $3011.8 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
