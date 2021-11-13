 Skip to main content

This Clean Energy Manufacturing Company Has A Better 1-Month Return Than Dogecoin, Litecoin, Tesla And Nio
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2021 4:44pm   Comments
FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is known as a leader in turn-key clean energy solutions, and over the past month has delivered eye-popping returns for traders and investors.

What’s more is that FuelCell stock’s one-month return has outperformed several of 2021’s most popular cryptocurrencies and stocks: Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC).

FuelCell designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

Founded in 1969, FuelCell generates a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by South Korea.

Here's how the returns break down from October to the present: 

  • Dogecoin is up from $0.229122 to $0.259605 for a return of 13.30%
  • Litecoin is up from $176.45 to $256.37 for a return of 45.29%
  • Tesla is up from $818.32 to $1,033.42 for a return of 26.29%
  • Nio is up from $36.28 to $42.67 for a return of 17.61%
  • And finally, FuelCell is up from $7.22 a share to $11.23 for a return of 55.54%

Photo: Courtesy of nastya_gepp

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

