This Clean Energy Manufacturing Company Has A Better 1-Month Return Than Dogecoin, Litecoin, Tesla And Nio

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is known as a leader in turn-key clean energy solutions, and over the past month has delivered eye-popping returns for traders and investors.

What’s more is that FuelCell stock’s one-month return has outperformed several of 2021’s most popular cryptocurrencies and stocks: Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC).

FuelCell designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

Founded in 1969, FuelCell generates a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by South Korea.

Here's how the returns break down from October to the present:

Dogecoin is up from $0.229122 to $0.259605 for a return of 13.30%

Litecoin is up from $176.45 to $256.37 for a return of 45.29%

Tesla is up from $818.32 to $1,033.42 for a return of 26.29%

Nio is up from $36.28 to $42.67 for a return of 17.61%

And finally, FuelCell is up from $7.22 a share to $11.23 for a return of 55.54%

