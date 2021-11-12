 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Ford Announces Limited Edition Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Model: What You Need To Know
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 1:58pm   Comments
To commemorate the 55th anniversary of the launch of the Mustang Shelby GT500, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is coming out with a heritage version of the high-performance variant of its Mustang model.

What To Know: Ford is unveiling a new, limited edition 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage model. The first-generation Shelby GT500 was launched in 1967 by racer and entrepreneur Carroll Shelby by improvising on the Mustang GT350 model.

The Heritage Edition fastbacks will be finished in a classic and exclusive, Brittany Blue exterior paint with two different Wimbledon White exterior stripe options – painted over-the-top racing stripes with the GT500 logo and vinyl over-the-top racing striped with vinyl side stripe featuring the GT500 logo.

Its 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, race-bred control strategies and advanced drive modes deliver a car that performs unlike any other domestic sports coupe.

Related Link: Ford Is Including This Freebie For Mustang Mach-E Buyers In China

Dealer orders for the Heritage Edition open on Monday, with vehicles going on sale in Spring 2022.
The 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 has a starting price, excluding the $1,195 destination fee and $2,600 Gas Guzzler Tax, of $72,900. The Heritage Edition package is available for an additional $2,140, while the GT500 Heritage Edition package with hand-painted stripes adds $12,140 to the Shelby GT500's U.S. MSRP.
A new 2022 Mustang Coastal Limited Edition was also announced, with a U.S. MSRP of $34,220, not including $1,195 destination fee.

The 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 is now available in the exclusive Ford Performance paint color – Code Orange.

At last check, Ford shares were down 0.7% at $19.41.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News

