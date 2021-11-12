Ford Announces Limited Edition Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Model: What You Need To Know

To commemorate the 55th anniversary of the launch of the Mustang Shelby GT500, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is coming out with a heritage version of the high-performance variant of its Mustang model.

What To Know: Ford is unveiling a new, limited edition 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage model. The first-generation Shelby GT500 was launched in 1967 by racer and entrepreneur Carroll Shelby by improvising on the Mustang GT350 model.

The Heritage Edition fastbacks will be finished in a classic and exclusive, Brittany Blue exterior paint with two different Wimbledon White exterior stripe options – painted over-the-top racing stripes with the GT500 logo and vinyl over-the-top racing striped with vinyl side stripe featuring the GT500 logo.

Its 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, race-bred control strategies and advanced drive modes deliver a car that performs unlike any other domestic sports coupe.

Dealer orders for the Heritage Edition open on Monday, with vehicles going on sale in Spring 2022.

The 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 has a starting price, excluding the $1,195 destination fee and $2,600 Gas Guzzler Tax, of $72,900. The Heritage Edition package is available for an additional $2,140, while the GT500 Heritage Edition package with hand-painted stripes adds $12,140 to the Shelby GT500's U.S. MSRP.

A new 2022 Mustang Coastal Limited Edition was also announced, with a U.S. MSRP of $34,220, not including $1,195 destination fee.

The 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 is now available in the exclusive Ford Performance paint color – Code Orange.

At last check, Ford shares were down 0.7% at $19.41.