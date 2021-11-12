 Skip to main content

Patrick Industries Hikes Dividend By 17%
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 11:24am   Comments
  • Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ: PATK) has announced a 17% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.33 from $0.28 per share.
  • The dividend is payable on December 13, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2021.
  • The company held $44.8 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: PATK shares traded higher by 0.58% at $81.31 on the last check Friday.

