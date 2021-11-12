Patrick Industries Hikes Dividend By 17%
- Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ: PATK) has announced a 17% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.33 from $0.28 per share.
- The dividend is payable on December 13, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2021.
- The company held $44.8 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: PATK shares traded higher by 0.58% at $81.31 on the last check Friday.
