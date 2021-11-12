 Skip to main content

Starbucks Teams With Taylor Swift On 'Red (Taylor's Version)' Album Promotion
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 12, 2021 11:11am   Comments
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is teaming with Taylor Swift in promotion of the music icon’s release of her “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album scheduled for Friday.

What Happened: Starbucks first dropped a hint of its partnership with Swift on Nov. 8 with a tweet declaring it's "red season," a reference to the title of Swift’s album.

A Starbucks tweet from Friday morning finds a woman’s hand picking up a red scarf and a Starbucks coffee cup marked “Taylor’s Version.”

Posted-In: Mariah Carey marketing Promotions Red (Taylor's Version) Taylor SwiftNews Restaurants General

