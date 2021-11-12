Starbucks Teams With Taylor Swift On 'Red (Taylor's Version)' Album Promotion
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is teaming with Taylor Swift in promotion of the music icon’s release of her “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album scheduled for Friday.
What Happened: Starbucks first dropped a hint of its partnership with Swift on Nov. 8 with a tweet declaring it's "red season," a reference to the title of Swift’s album.
A Starbucks tweet from Friday morning finds a woman’s hand picking up a red scarf and a Starbucks coffee cup marked “Taylor’s Version.”
Watch it all begin again…with a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte (Taylor’s Version).
