Range
12.65 - 12.73
Vol / Avg.
39.6K/147.2K
Div / Yield
0.72/5.70%
52 Wk
12.23 - 42.7
Mkt Cap
13.3B
Payout Ratio
57.29
Open
12.66
P/E
10.56
EPS
0
Shares
1B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Vivendi's transformation into a pure-play media firm was completed in 2014, but recent acquisitions and the spinout of Universal Music Group have again changed the firm. The company now operates multiple divisions with one very large core segment: Canal+, a leading producer and distributor of film and TV content in France, produces over 80% of revenue. It also owns Havas, the world's sixth-largest ad agency holding company; Editis, a French-language book publisher; Gameloft, a mobile game publisher; and minority stakes in multiple companies in Europe.

Vivendi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vivendi (VIVHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vivendi (OTCPK: VIVHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vivendi's (VIVHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vivendi.

Q

What is the target price for Vivendi (VIVHY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vivendi (OTCPK: VIVHY) was reported by HSBC on January 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VIVHY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vivendi (VIVHY)?

A

The stock price for Vivendi (OTCPK: VIVHY) is $12.7 last updated Today at 3:19:24 PM.

Q

Does Vivendi (VIVHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on April 16, 2015.

Q

When is Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY) reporting earnings?

A

Vivendi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vivendi (VIVHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vivendi.

Q

What sector and industry does Vivendi (VIVHY) operate in?

A

Vivendi is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.