Why TAL Education And New Oriental Education Shares Are Rising

Shares of Chinese education companies, including TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) and New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) are trading higher amid overall Chinese market strength. The sector may also be reacting to Monday reports China plans to issue licenses allowing companies to offer after-school tutoring.

Shares of Chinese education stocks are volatile on continued regulatory-driven in the sector. Chinese education stocks have been trading lower in recent months following a policy from the Chinese government which may force for-profit education companies to become non-profit.

TAL Education is one of the leading K-12 after-school tutoring providers in China. The firm offers tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade via small classes, one-on-one personalized premium services and online courses.

EDU is the largest well-established one-stop shopping private educational services provider in China.

TAL has a 52-week high of $90.96 and a 52-week low of $3.76. EDU has a 52-week high of $19.97 and a 52-week low of $1.68.