Why FuelCell Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 1:55pm   Comments
Shares of clean energy and EV charging companies, including FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) are trading higher following the recent Rivian IPO as well as recent House passage of a US infrastructure bill, which contains $7.5 billion of funding to create a nationwide network of EV charging stations.

Investors also weighed US President Biden's recent speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals. 

See Also: Fisker Stock Breaks Out And Keeps Heading Higher

FuelCell Energy Inc is a fuel-cell power company. FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

FuelCell has a 52-week high of $29.44 and a 52-week low of $2.40.

