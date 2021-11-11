Why FuelCell Shares Are Rising

Shares of clean energy and EV charging companies, including FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) are trading higher following the recent Rivian IPO as well as recent House passage of a US infrastructure bill, which contains $7.5 billion of funding to create a nationwide network of EV charging stations.

Investors also weighed US President Biden's recent speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals.

FuelCell Energy Inc is a fuel-cell power company. FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

FuelCell has a 52-week high of $29.44 and a 52-week low of $2.40.