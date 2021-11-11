Jacobs Pockets Two Czech Republic Nuclear Contracts
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) won two new contracts to support the Czech nuclear sector with radioactive waste management services. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- National utility ČEZ has selected Jacobs' SIAL geopolymer encapsulation technology to safely solidify 250 metric tons of low and intermediate-level radioactive sludge at the Dukovany Nuclear Power Plant. Jacobs will treat the sludge currently held in storage tanks at the plant and encapsulate it in 200-liter drums ready for transport to long-term storage. The work is expected to take five years.
- SÚRAO, the Czech Republic's Radioactive Waste Repository Authority, appointed Jacobs to a safety assessment and technical advice framework for its planned deep geological repository. This contract complements Jacobs' work supporting radioactive waste repositories in the U.K., Finland, Sweden, and Belgium.
- Price Action: J shares closed 0.7% higher at $145.52 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.