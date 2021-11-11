 Skip to main content

Sony Cuts PlayStation 5 Production Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 8:30am   Comments
  • Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) slashed its PlayStation 5 production outlook for this fiscal year due to component and logistics constraints, Bloomberg reports.
  • Sony previously aimed over 16 million units assembled in the year ending March to achieve its sales goal and get a head start on the subsequent year’s production. 
  • Sony cut that number down to about 15 million, making its aim of 14.8 million PS5 sales by March difficult.
  • Sony’s manufacturing partners assume the PlayStation 5 to remain in tight supply through 2022. Producing enough units to achieve the target of 22.6 million sales in the next fiscal year will be challenging.
  • Rival Nintendo Co Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) cut its full-year sales forecast for the Switch console family by 1.5 million units in early November. 
  • Chipmakers from Toshiba Corp (OTC: TOSYY), which provides such power chips to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM), find it unlikely for the fabrication situation to normalize even during 2022.
  • Price Action: SONY shares closed lower by 0.83% at $121.45 on Wednesday.

