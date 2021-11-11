 Skip to main content

Cramer Gives His Take On Change Healthcare, Veru And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 9:05am   Comments
Cramer Gives His Take On Change Healthcare, Veru And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) is a good, steady firm.

Cramer said with Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) at $8,"you’re in real good shape," as the company has potential treatment for prostate cancer.

When asked about Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL), he said despite Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) being sharply higher, the San Jose, California-based company’s stock is going even higher.

The "Mad Money" host said it’s OK to add more Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) shares. He recommends buying the stock.

Cramer said he is not recommending NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG). With the stock having a nice move recently, he advises remaining careful.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

