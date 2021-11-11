Cramer Gives His Take On Change Healthcare, Veru And More
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) is a good, steady firm.
Cramer said with Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) at $8,"you’re in real good shape," as the company has potential treatment for prostate cancer.
When asked about Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL), he said despite Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) being sharply higher, the San Jose, California-based company’s stock is going even higher.
The "Mad Money" host said it’s OK to add more Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) shares. He recommends buying the stock.
Cramer said he is not recommending NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG). With the stock having a nice move recently, he advises remaining careful.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim CramerNews Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga