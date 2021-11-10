Why GameStop Shares Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader consumer discretionary space, including GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) are trading lower as stocks dip following worse-than-expected US inflation data.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.592% before dipping to around the 1.551% level. This jump in Treasury yields has also weighed on stocks for the session.

GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software and video game accessories.

See Also: Why Jim Lebenthal Thinks This Upcoming Catalyst (Not Earnings) Could Move Disney

GameStop has a 52-week high of $483.00 and a 52-week low of $10.72.