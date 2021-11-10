 Skip to main content

Why Ford Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 3:38pm   Comments
Why Ford Shares Are Falling

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market following worse-than-expected US inflation data.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.592% before dipping to around the 1.551% level. This jump in Treasury yields has also weighed on stocks for the session.

Ford shares were trading higher Monday amid overall US market strength following House passage of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The bill is expected to benefit industrials and EV-related companies.

Ford manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe.

Ford has a 52-week high of $20.51 and a 52-week low of $8.10.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

