Why Are Alibaba Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 1:37pm   Comments
  • A virtual appearance by British actor Benedict Cumberbatch and flashy deals kicked off Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) final 24 hours of its Singles' Day shopping event on November 11, Reuters reports.
  • The online shopping extravaganza, like last year, extended from a one-day event to two primary discount periods.
  • The shopping gala took place from November 1 - November 3 and again on the whole day of November 11.
  • The report notes that the event racked up $74 billion in orders, or "gross merchandise value" (GMV) in 2020.
  • Analysts, however, expect Alibaba to report a minor increase in GMV this year, citing slowing retail sales, supply chain shortages, power disruptions, and the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns.
  • Alibaba also shunned the audience for its annual entertainment gala this year or opened a media center to reporters for the first time, citing COVID-19 precautions, and opted to live stream the event instead.
  • Alibaba said that in the first second of sales on November 1, shoppers bought 300 million yuan ($46.94 million) worth of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhones. The figure grew within four minutes to exceed all iPhone sales on the first day at last year's event.
  • Over 200 luxury brands participated in this year's event too to offer over 100,000 new products.
  • The number of buyers who placed orders during the first sales window for luxury goods jumped 40% year on year.
  • The shopping event also capped a year of ongoing regulatory tightening from Chinese authorities in several industries, during which Alibaba was a frequent target.
  • Related Content: Berkshire's Charlie Munger Boosts Long Position In Alibaba: Report
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 2.77% at $164.59 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

