Pulte Mortgage Inks Deal To Use Black Knight's MSP System
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 12:51pm   Comments
  • PulteGroup Inc’s (NYSE: PHM) financial services subsidiary, Pulte Mortgage, signed a contract to use Black Knight Inc’s (NYSE: BKI) MSP servicing system and suite of digital solutions to increase automation and enhance the customer experience. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • MSP is an end-to-end platform that supports all aspects of servicing, from loan boarding to default for first mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit, on a single system.
  • Pulte Mortgage will leverage the MSP system and other Black Knight solutions to gain efficiencies within its mortgage servicing operations.
  • Price Action: PHM shares are trading lower by 0.44% at $51.68, while BKI traded higher by 0.77% at $78.21 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

