Pulte Mortgage Inks Deal To Use Black Knight's MSP System
- PulteGroup Inc’s (NYSE: PHM) financial services subsidiary, Pulte Mortgage, signed a contract to use Black Knight Inc’s (NYSE: BKI) MSP servicing system and suite of digital solutions to increase automation and enhance the customer experience. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- MSP is an end-to-end platform that supports all aspects of servicing, from loan boarding to default for first mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit, on a single system.
- Pulte Mortgage will leverage the MSP system and other Black Knight solutions to gain efficiencies within its mortgage servicing operations.
- Price Action: PHM shares are trading lower by 0.44% at $51.68, while BKI traded higher by 0.77% at $78.21 on the last check Wednesday.
