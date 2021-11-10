Shift4 Payments Forges Deal With SpaceX's Starlink: All You Need To Know
- Payments processing company Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) announced a five-year partnership with SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service.
- "Starlink is a cornerstone, global client opening up opportunity throughout the globe by servicing the business globally, Shift4′s [total addressable market] expands in all the verticals we serve."
- Shift4 outlined that it will begin converting Starlink's "domestic payment volume" to its services over the next 120 days. The payments company sees the SpaceX partnership as a "massive" opportunity.
- Shift4 sees $100 billion in Starlink subscription payments over the long term, based on Morgan Stanley's estimates for SpaceX's potential revenue growth.
- Jared Isaacman, CEO of Shift4, notably became an astronaut when he flew to orbit with SpaceX in September on the historic Inspiration4 private mission, CNBC reports.
- SpaceX's valuation has crossed $100 billion, which industry analysts attribute in large part due to the market potential of its Starlink service.
- Price Action: FOUR shares traded higher by 16.8% at $68.59 on the last check Wednesday.
