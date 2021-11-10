 Skip to main content

Eastside Distilling Inks Sponsorship Deal With Portland Trail Blazers At Moda Center
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 6:02am   Comments
  • Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ: EASThas signed a three-year sponsorship deal with the National Basketball League's (NBA) Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center for the 2021-24 seasons.
  • Eastside Distilling will be the Trail Blazer's newest spirits partner and host brand and tasting experiences highlighting their full premium Whiskey lineup at the exclusive Moda Center.
  • Local and celebrity mixologists will be on-site creating specialty Eastside Distilling cocktails available at multiple locations during games, concerts, and other events at the Moda Center.
  • The sponsorship includes the rights to use the Portland Trail Blazer's logo on point-of-sale items at retail and in bars and restaurants.
  • Price Action: EAST shares closed 5.15% higher at $2.86 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

