Wyndham Hotels Adds Five New Microtel Inn & Suites In Oregon
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) has signed an agreement with developer Matt Braun of Braun Hospitality LLC for five new Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham hotels in Oregon.
- The hotels will join about 300 Microtel hotels across the U.S. and over 80 Microtel properties in the company's U.S. pipeline.
- The agreement will provide new Microtel Inn & Suites in Florence, Ashland, Salem, Bend, and Hood River.
- Braun Hospitality will provide the development oversight and expertise for the planning, design, entitlement, and construction management of the five new properties.
- Price Action: WH shares are trading lower by 1.76% at $85.41 on the last check Monday.
