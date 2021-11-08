QuantumScape Secures New Buildings For Setting Manufacturing Hub
- QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) has secured a new set of buildings in San Jose for its future manufacturing hub, QS Campus.
- The new campus comprises the current site of QS-0, QuantumScape's pre-pilot production line, and the adjacent three new buildings.
- QS Campus is a crucial building block of QuantumScape's multi-year strategic growth plan to commercialize its solid-state lithium-metal battery technology.
- The company has confirmed 10-year lease agreements for the three new buildings of QS Campus. It plans to take possession of the new buildings and begin outfitting the facilities for specific purposes starting in January 2022.
- Price Action: QS shares are trading higher by 21.9% at $37.83 on the last check Monday.
