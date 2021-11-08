VNET Shares Pop As Fitch Sees Robust Data Center Demand From Alibaba
- Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based carrier-neutral data center operator VNET Group Inc's (NASDAQ: VNET) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+.'
- The Outlook is Negative, reflecting Fitch's expectation that VNET's 2021-2022 funds flow from operations (FFO) leverage will worsen to above 6.0x (2020: 4.2x), the threshold above which we lead to negative rating action.
- The proposed US dollar bond issuance with a part of the proceeds to fund capex accounts for the deteriorating FFO leverage.
- The new bond issuance will stretch the company's balance sheet and slow the pace of deleveraging.
- However, Fitch expects EBITDA growth will drive deleveraging in the medium term.
- VNET will benefit from robust demand for data centers from Chinese internet companies and public cloud-service providers like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) (A+/Stable).
- Price Action: VNET shares traded higher by 5.17% at $17.09 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for VNET
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|HSBC
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
|Aug 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Aug 2021
|JP Morgan
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
