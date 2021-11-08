 Skip to main content

VNET Shares Pop As Fitch Sees Robust Data Center Demand From Alibaba
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 11:58am   Comments
  • Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based carrier-neutral data center operator VNET Group Inc's (NASDAQ: VNET) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+.' 
  • The Outlook is Negative, reflecting Fitch's expectation that VNET's 2021-2022 funds flow from operations (FFO) leverage will worsen to above 6.0x (2020: 4.2x), the threshold above which we lead to negative rating action. 
  • The proposed US dollar bond issuance with a part of the proceeds to fund capex accounts for the deteriorating FFO leverage.
  • The new bond issuance will stretch the company's balance sheet and slow the pace of deleveraging.
  • However, Fitch expects EBITDA growth will drive deleveraging in the medium term. 
  • VNET will benefit from robust demand for data centers from Chinese internet companies and public cloud-service providers like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) (A+/Stable).
  • Price Action: VNET shares traded higher by 5.17% at $17.09 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for VNET

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021HSBCInitiates Coverage OnHold
Aug 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Aug 2021JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for VNET
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Related Articles (VNET)

VNET Proposes Offering Of Senior Notes
21Vianet Looks for New Chapter With Name Change
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 11, 2021
