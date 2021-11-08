 Skip to main content

Director Of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Makes $830K Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 10:07am   Comments

Cam Gallagher, Director at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL), made a large insider sell on November 5, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals at prices ranging from $82.09 to $83.79. The total transaction amounted to $829,491.

Following the transaction, Gallagher still owns 447,203 shares of the company, worth $36,979,216.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares are trading up 0.0% at $82.69 at the time of this writing on Monday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals's Insider Trades.

 

