5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) - P/E: 2.57 Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) - P/E: 6.91 Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) - P/E: 3.46 Cango (NYSE:CANG) - P/E: 1.08 Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) - P/E: 8.59

This quarter, Cheetah Mobile experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.08 in Q1 and is now 0.0. Cheetah Mobile does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Urban One experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.33 in Q2 and is now 0.25. Urban One does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Blue Hat Interactive experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.02 in Q1 and is now 0.0. Blue Hat Interactive does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cango's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.6, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.26. Cango does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Boston Omaha's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.29, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.09. Boston Omaha does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.