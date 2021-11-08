5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Tesla

The Trade: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Director Kimbal Musk disposed a total of 113500 shares at an average price of $1,229.06. The insider received $108,771,415.39 as a result of the transaction. The insider also acquired a total of 25000 shares.

What’s Happening: Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk took the investment world by storm by running a Twitter poll on whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.

What Tesla Does: Founded in 2003 and based in Palo Alto, California, Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.

HCA Healthcare

The Trade: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) CFO and EVP Bill Rutherford sold a total of 30000 shares at an average price of $250.00. The insider received $7,500,000.00 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Oscar Health recently reported a partnership with HCA Healthcare across 5 Texas markets.

What HCA Healthcare Does: HCA Healthcare is a Nashville-based healthcare provider organization operating the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the U.S.

Juniper Networks

The Trade: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) Director William Stensrud sold a total of 20000 shares at an average price of $31.30. The insider received $625,912.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: The company, last month, reported in-line earnings for its third quarter.

What Juniper Networks Does: Juniper Networks develops and sells switching, routing, security, related software products, and services for the networking industry.

Super Micro Computer

The Trade: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) President and CEO Charles Liang sold a total of 54491 shares at an average price of $41.85. The insider received $2,280,545.34 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.

What Super Micro Computer Does: Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets.

Amazon.com

The Trade: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Executive Chair Jeffrey P Bezos sold a total of 37345 shares at an average price of $3,454.09. The insider received $128,993,085.52 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Amazon.com recently disclosed a 20% stake in electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive Inc, with a carrying value of $3.8 billion, up from $2.7 billion in 2020 end.

What Amazon.com Does: Amazon is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators, with $386 billion in net sales and approximately $482 billion in estimated physical/digital online gross merchandise volume, or GMV, in 2020.