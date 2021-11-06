Apple Hires Tesla's Former Autopilot Software Director

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is hiring Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Autopilot software engineer to work on its Electric Vehicles (EV), Bloomberg reports.

What Happened: According to the report, Apple has roped in Christopher “CJ” Moore for its team working on the self-driving car.

Moore, who will be closely working on the project's software, will be reporting to Stuart Bowers.

Bowers is another former Tesla executive who joined Apple in 2020. During his time at Tesla, Bowers led the company's Autopilot team.

Apple is aiming to release a self-driving electric vehicle as soon as 2024.

Apple recently replaced the former project head, Doug Field, with Kevin Lynch, who led software engineering for the Apple Watch from the product’s infancy.

The Apple team has other ex-Tesla executives, including Tesla’s former drive trains chief Michael Schwekutsch and interiors head Steve MacManus.

Earlier this year, Moore had mentioned that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been overstating the capability of the electric vehicle maker’s self-driving technology.

