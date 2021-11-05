Bill.com Shares Soar As Analysts Bump Up Price Targets
- Analysts bumped up price targets on Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) following upbeat Q1 FY22 results.
- Canaccord analyst Joseph Vafi raised the price target to $366 from $284, implying 24.5% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
- The analyst believes core organic revenue growth is benefiting from the ongoing network effects of the Bill platform, along with cross-selling opportunities already being realized from Divvy.
- Piper Sandler maintained Overweight and lifted the price target to $380, implying a 29.3% upside.
- The firm is positive on 'another surprise acceleration in organic core revenue with 78% Y/Y growth' with 5,600 net quarterly adds; sees company's 'differentiated business riding an SMB finance transformation wave.'
- SMBC Nikko maintained Outperform and raised the price target to $370, implying a 25.9% upside.
- Needham maintained a Buy and increased the price target to $370.
- KeyBanc affirmed Overweight and increased the price target to $375, implying a 27.6% upside.
- The firm is positive on 'high-quality organic revenue beat' with organic growth guided to mid-50s from mid-40s; it sees the combination of strong organic trends to drive company strategy focused on back-office operations.
- Price Action: BILL shares traded higher by 13.40% at $333.32 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for BILL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|SMBC Nikko
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Nov 2021
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|Nov 2021
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
