Illumina Insider Trades $1.2M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 11:39am   Comments
Illumina Insider Trades $1.2M In Company Stock

Alexander Aravanis, SVP And Chief Technology Officer at Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), made a large insider sell on November 2, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina at prices ranging from $409.28 to $417.62. The total transaction amounted to $1,207,801.

Following the transaction, Aravanis still owns 4,679 shares of the company, worth $1,875,179.

Illumina shares are trading down 4.99% at $400.76 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Illumina's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: Alexander Aravanis BZI-IT Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

