4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

salesforce.com

The Trade: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) Chair, CEO, and Co-Founder Marc Benioff disposed a total of 68008 shares at an average price of $301.74. The insider received $20,520,805.96 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Deutsche Bank recently initiated coverage on Salesforce.com with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $360.

What salesforce.com Does: Salesforce.com provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the company's main customer relationship management software-as-a-service product

Hyliion Holdings

The Trade: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) CEO Thomas J Healy sold a total of 300000 shares at an average price of $8.31. The insider received $2,493,210.00 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: The company is scheduled to report quarterly results on November 9, 2021.

What Hyliion Holdings Does: Hyliion Holdings Corp produces electrified powertrain systems for commercial vehicles. The company focuses on reducing the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas emissions of the transportation sector by providing electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles at the lowest total cost of ownership.

Caleres

The Trade: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) Chairman and CEO Diane M Sullivan sold a total of 19000 shares at an average price of $26.06. The insider received $495,096.30 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: The company is expected to report Q3 results on November 18, 2021.

What Caleres Does: Caleres Inc is a footwear retailer in the United States. The company is engaged in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce websites, as well as the design, sourcing, and marketing of footwear for women and men.

Danaher

The Trade: Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) Chairman Of Executive Committee Mitchell P Rales sold a total of 1225841 shares at an average price of $308.28. The insider received $377,905,905.41 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.

What Danaher Does: In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, including the Fortive separation in 2016, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in three segments: life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied solutions.