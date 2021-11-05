Why Delta Air Lines Shares Are Rising
Shares of several travel-related companies, including Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) are trading higher following positive data from Pfizer for its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate.
According to Pfizer:
- PAXLOVID™ was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% compared to placebo in non-hospitalized high-risk adults with COVID-19
- In the overall study population through Day 28, no deaths were reported in patients who received PAXLOVID™ as compared to 10 deaths in patients who received placebo
- Pfizer plans to submit the data as part of its ongoing rolling submission to the U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) as soon as possible
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries.
Delta has a 52-week high of $52.28 and a 52-week low of $30.80.
